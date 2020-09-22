Dorothy Ann Bowling (Hammett), 85

Dorothy Ann Bowling (Hammett), aged 85, died on September 17, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Born March 11, 1935 in Great Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late James G. Hammett and the late Blondell Hammett.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Clayton Bowling, Jr., her son John Clinton Bowling, her grandson John Bowling and her sister Margaret Lee Portzen.

She is survived by her sons William Dwain Bowling, Robert Theodore Bowling and his wife Maria, Leonard Paris Bowling, James Russell Bowling and his wife Cindy, and her daughter Cynthia Bowling Kotzalas and her husband Nick, along with numerous grand- and great- grandchildren, as well as her sister Hilda Montgomery Gardiner and brother, James G. Hammett, Jr.

Memorials in Dorothy’s name are asked to St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland 20617.