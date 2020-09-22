Rebecca Lynn Glascoe, 57, of Newburg, MD passed away on September 18, 2020 at home.

Rebecca was born on June 19, 1963 in Maryland. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Glascoe; and brother, Freddie Welch. Rebecca leaves behind her son, Richard Glascoe; daughter, Kelly Glascoe; sister, Diane Welch; and grandsons, Richard Bond, III and Jacob A. Windsor.

Rebecca enjoyed going to church, gardening, animals and yard sale shopping. She was also a lover of oldies music and a big Sam Grow fan. A kind, caring and outgoing person, her door was always open for anyone in need. Rebecca treasured her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends at Holy Ghost Issue (15848 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD) on Wednesday, September 30th from 10AM to 11AM; where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11AM. Interment to be held at a later date. Due to our nation’s pandemic, CDC protocol shall be followed, requiring masks for all guests. Online condolences to the family may be shared at arehartechols.com.