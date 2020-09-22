William “Bill” Benjamin Connick, Jr., 68, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his home on September 19, 2020.

Bill was born in Washington, DC on July 18, 1952 to Lauralee J. Connick and the late William B. Connick, Sr.. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his daughters, Melody J. Connick and Koren N. Connick; and brother, Christopher B. Connick.

Playing music was Bill’s passion. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing golf. Bill also took pleasure in the company of his friends, was greatly loved by his family, and will be missed by the many lives he touched.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25th from 4PM to 6PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD). A Graveside Service will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, September 29th in Yeocomico Episcopal Cemetery (1233 Old Yeocomico Rd., Kinsdale, VA 22488). Due to our nation’s pandemic, CDC protocol shall be followed, requiring masks for all guests. Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com.