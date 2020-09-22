Norma Norris Buckler of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Norma Norris Buckler was the daughter of Norman and Jessie Norris of Laurel Grove, MD. Norma is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Dale, John and Cecil Norris.

She was the devoted wife of Leonard Stanley Buckler, celebrating over seventy years of marriage. They had three devout daughters and son-in-law’s, Susie (Joel), Vicki (John) and Patsy (Bob). They have five granddaughters, eleven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving sister Faye N. Burroughs and Faye’s caring children, Donna, Alison and Donald.

Norma was retired from the St. Mary’s County Board of Education as an Instructional Assistant and touched the lives of many children in St. Mary’s County. Her second career with the Brinsfield Funeral Home was satisfying and rewarding. She considered all those she worked with as her extended family.

Norma was an avid reader, loved poetry, antiques, horse racing and enjoyed her home, so much so as to prefer spending time at home versus traveling. She was active in church and community, a nurturing person serving on many county boards caring most about those less fortunate.

Norma was a lifelong Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Church for over seventy years, which she dearly loved and served in many capacities over the years, assisting her church.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville, MD. A private family only Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with burial being held privately immediately following. Due to Covid-19 regulations, masks will be required, but will not be provided.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Hospice House, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620.

Pallbearers will be Donald Burroughs, David Jarboe, Donald Burch, Sheri Norris, Donna Garcia and Scott Spicer. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Dorsey, Wayne Hamilton and Irma Simpson.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.