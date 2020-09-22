Alice Marie Bellere Liberto, 51, of Halethorpe, MD formerly of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on September 15, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

She was born on August 27, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD to Charles Louis Bellere and Mary Catherine Hammett Bellere, of Leonardtown, MD.

Alice was born and raised in Leonardtown, MD. She is a 1987 graduate of Leonardtown High School. She was employed by the FBI, since graduation from high school, for over 33 dedicated years as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes. She was an excellent cook and everyone loved her delicious buffalo chicken dip. She enjoyed travelling, particularly to Atlantic City, New Jersey and New York City. She loved her pet bird, Clipper and her pet boxer, Bentley. She was a fan of the Washington Redskins and the Nationals. She loved anything flamingo. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her children, Ashley Nicole Bellere son in law (Derrick) of Compton, MD and Anthony Daniel Liberto of Waldorf, MD; her brother, Charles Louis Bellere, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren, Mackenzie Bellere and Zackary Bellere, both of Compton, MD; her boyfriend, Scotty; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Alice’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Service of Remembrance celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

