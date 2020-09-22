CDR George Edward Kell, Jr. USN, (Ret.), 77 of Valley Lee, MD passed away on September 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on September 26, 1942 in Steubenville, OH to the late George Edward Kell, Sr. and Ida Elizabeth (Fagan) Kell.

George attended Big Red High School in Steubenville and left at the age of 17 years old to join the Navy after convincing his father to sign permission for him to do so. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 36 years, from 1961 to 1997, and was a Mustang retiring as a Commander. The majority of his career was in aviation maintenance rising from a jet mechanic to an Aviation Maintenance Control Officer, at one time in charge of the entire COMFAIRMED. After retirement, he was employed by various government contractors as a Logistics Analyst for 13 years following the same contract from company to company.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Lucille Roesch on October 25, 1968 in Chesapeake, VA after only knowing her for 3 months. They knew that they were soul mates and couldn’t wait to start building a life together. They were married for nearly 52 wonderful years and were blessed to raise two children, Aprile and Aaron. Being a Military family allowed them to travel abroad and experience other cultures in several different countries as well as living in Puerto Rico and Italy. George had a strong work ethic and excelled at every goal he set. He was a talented mechanic who worked on anything from jet fighter planes to muscle cars including his own personal Mustangs, a Challenger and his 1968 Dodge Coronet.

In his spare time he enjoyed playing Pinochle, Keno, Blackjack and beating his family at various card games; reading Stephen King novels; and cheering on his favorite football teams the Steelers, Chargers and the Redskins. His football philosophy was to always be “loyal to your soil.” George loved socializing; dancing, especially his favorite move “the mashed potato”; and cooking on the grill. He was well known for his BBQ ribs and steak. He was a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association and enjoyed his time at Branch 93. George was a family man and cherished every moment he spent with his family and his beloved cocker spaniels.

George is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Aprile Kell Anderson (Timm) of Sparks, NV and Aaron Kell of Seattle, WA; his granddaughters, Morgyn Hailey Anderson and Mollie Brooke Anderson of Sparks, NV; his beloved dog Zoe; one brother; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.

Family will receive friends on his birthday, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

