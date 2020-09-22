Audrey Ellen Bello, 82 of Tall Timbers, MD passed away on September 16, 2020 at Hospice of St. Mary’s, in Callaway, MD.

She was born on August 30, 1938 in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late Howard W. Stokes and Dorothy C. Boyd Stokes.

Audrey married her beloved husband Pietro Antonio Bello on July 14, 1967 and they were happily married for 44 years until his passing in 2011. She worked for PEPCO for ten years, and later at the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association where she was an Office Assistant for over 15 years before retiring in 1992. Some of her hobbies included sewing and gardening. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Traveling with her family to South Carolina, Williamsburg, and Ocean City was something they enjoyed doing together. She loved going to lunch with her friends. The most important thing to her was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Bello of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren, Rachel Baxter (Jordan), Hannah Bello and Nicholas Bello; her great grandchildren, Keegan Baxter and Adelyn Baxter; and her sisters, Dolores Burgess, of La Plata, MD and Connie Miller of Huntingtown, MD. She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

