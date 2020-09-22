John Hampton Fore, III, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 3, 1972, he was the son of Carolyn Irby Perrie and John Hampton Fore, Jr.

John married the love of his life, Jennifer Marlyn Fore, on August 5, 2005 and they spent 22 beautiful years of together. After graduating high school and attending several college courses, John had a successful career working as an HVAC technician.

John enjoyed the simple things in life and was always grateful for what he had. He loved his cars and sports, especially basketball and football, and he could be found cheering on his Dallas Cowboys every game during football season. He was quite the dancer and the grill master and enjoyed to grill meals for his family and friends, which were the light of his life. He loved to spend his down time outside cutting grass, trimming the bushes, riding four wheelers and detailing cars. He was also known for being a prankster and always bringing a smile to everyone’s face with his funniest pranks. Last but not least he loved expressing his admiration for art through his tattoos.

John is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Fore, two beautiful daughters, Brooklyn Fore and Alexus Fore-Langham, son in law, Chase Langham, devoted mother and step father, Carolyn Perrie and Edward Perrie, Sr., loving father and step mother, John Hampton Fore, Jr. and Judy Fore, brother and sister in law, David Cornell and April Mercolini, sister and brother in law, Jessica Armstrong and Joe Armstrong, mother in law Linda Hardy, brother in law and his wife, Jeff Hardy and Callie Hardy and step brother and his wife, Edward Perrie, Jr. and Cassie Perrie. He is preceded in death by Hampton Fore, Frank Hardy, Phyllis Ward and Richard Irby, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brisnfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Post Office Box 128, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, in John’s name.

