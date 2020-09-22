Carolyn Lloyd Ward, 80 of California, MD formerly of West Virginia, passed away on September 12, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Carolyn was born on May 13, 1940 in Charleston, WV to the late Alva Lloyd and Thelma (Lloyd) Byers.

Carolyn married Joseph Patrick O’Dell in 1962, Charleston, WV and they spent 20 wonderful years together. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD. She was a caring and dedicated Registered Nurse for over thirty years in which she retired from in 2003.

Carolyn was skilled in the art of needlepoint; using her own designs she created many beautiful pieces including pillows, pictures, sweaters, purses and trinkets which she gave to family and friends at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was an excellent and eclectic cook who was well known for her spaghetti and curry. Having a special place in her heart for dogs she rescued many over the years including a Blue Tick Beagle named Silsby, a Dalmatian named Max, a German Shepherd named Max, and a Terrier mix named Chaney. She enjoyed being outdoors surrounded by nature and would often take strolls along the shoreline where she would spot eagles and osprey. She loved to browse and collect antiques and was an avid reader and history buff. Above all else, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Joseph Patrick O’Dell (Lynnette) of St. Mary’s City, MD, Jeffrey Lloyd O’Dell (Sheri Linn) of Prince Frederick, MD, Matthew Thomas O’Dell of Hollywood, MD, and Christopher Andrew O’Dell of California, MD; her sister, Mary Chase of Seattle, WA; and her grandchildren, Savannah, Chase, Chloe, Evan, Matthew Jr., and Madison O’Dell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her latest husband, Carl Ward, and her first husband, Joseph Patrick O’Dell, and her brother, Gary Chase.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.