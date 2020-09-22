Cynthia Louise Day, 63 of Great Mills, MD passed away on September 12, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, in Washington, DC.

She was born on September 16, 1956 in Charleston, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Paul Poisson and Elsie Mae Connor Poisson.

Cynthia worked at Walmart for over 25 years as the Cosmetics Manager until she retired. She was very much a people person and was just friendly to whomever she met. She took in kids and gave them the love and caring they deserved. Her children’s friends would call her Momma Cindy because of the motherly love she showed them. She enjoyed doing any kind of craft projects as a hobby especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas because she really loved the holidays. She loved to cook for her family and friends. The most important thing to her was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Wendy Day of Virginia, Bryan Eberle of Florida, Jake Eberle of Washington, D.C. and Cristy Harris of Hollywood, MD; and her seven grandchildren Rayven Harris, Alisha Day, Joseph Day, Ian Cogar, Jayden Eberle, Brayden Eberle and Brian Eberle Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Jim Cogar of Indiana and her brother, Mike Poisson.

To honor her life, there will be a Memorial Service on September 26, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. In accordance with COVID 19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.