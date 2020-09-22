Thomas “Tom” Francis Murphy, 58 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 8, 2020 at his home.

Tom was born on February 8, 1962 in Germany to the late John Francis Murphy and Cleyta Belle (Windsor) Murphy.

Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 1984 alongside his twin brother and Robert Garcia aboard the USS Anchorage (LSD-36). He was employed as a Plant Engineer for the FDA and then for a Government Contractor until retiring in 2018. Tom loved spending time with his family, especially his children and his only granddaughter, Farrisa. Tom was PopPop to Rissa and he took great pride in that well deserved title most of his time was spent with her or doing things for her. PopPop will hold a very special spot in her heart for years to come. He had a very close relationship with his five siblings, they enjoyed having family cookouts together. He was a talented cook who was well known for his chicken and dumplings and sugar cookies. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family with food and his self-proclaimed sense of humor. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, watching his favorite TV shows-Naked & Afraid and Life Below Zero, and cheering on his favorite team the New England Patriots.

Tom is survived by his children, Kellie Lynn Murphy of Waldorf, MD and John Raymond Murphy of Bryans Road, MD; his siblings, Lynn Frances Murphy (Keith) of Cambridge, MD, Kathleen Ann Garcia of Mechanicsville, MD, John Rex Murphy of Glendale, MD, Joseph Edward Murphy of Fort Washington, MD, and Janet Carol Brink (William) of Tampa, FL; and one granddaughter, Farrisa Raylynn Murphy of Bryans Road, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Services will be private.

