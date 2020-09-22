Keith Randall Nelson,46, of Avenue, MD passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1974, and was the loving son of Anne Nelson of Avenue, MD and the late William Nelson, Jr. (Porkey). Keith is survived by his children; Brandon Nelson of Mechanicsville, MD, Alissa Nelson of Cape Coral, FL, and Debra Johnson of Mechanicsville, MD. As well as his siblings Terrie Nelson of Avenue, MD and Al Nelson of Colton’s Point, MD.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and was a graduate of Choticon High School. Keith was a brick mason with Nelson Masonry and various other constructions jobs for 13 years. He loved watching football, NASCAR and enjoyed fishing and crabbing.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:15 AM in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow.