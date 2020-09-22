Diane Marie Hall,73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 16, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on July 23, 1947 in Laurel Grove, MD and was the daughter of the late Agnus “Bea” Beatrice Pyle Cusic and George Spencer Cusic. Diane was raised by Tom and Pauline Mattingly. Diane was the loving wife of Thomas “Tommy” Hall, whom she married on June 25, 1966 in Compton, MD. She is survived by her children; Teresa Hall (Marie) of Locust Grove, VA, Ritchie Hall (Amy) of Hollywood, MD, Jamie Hall of Leonardtown, MD, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. As well as her siblings; Kitty Parlett of Mechanicsville, MD, Jake Mattingly of Leonardtown, MD, Joe Cusic of MS, Jimmy Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD, Betty Weddle of Hanover, MD, Janice Williams of Waldorf, MD, and Susie Pyle. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Buck Cusic, Ronnie Cusic, and Larry Cusic.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Diane was a beautician and owner of a hair salon in Leonardtown, MD.

Diane loved playing bingo, playing cards, and Yahtzee. As well as crocheting, camping with her children and shopping with Teresa.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father Rob Maro officiating. Interment will follow in St. St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Compton, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be; Billy Glaze, Thomas J. Hall, Ryan Hall, Doug Lewin, John K. Parlett, Jr., and Tom Koviak. Honorary pallbearers will be; Matthew Glaze, Liam Hall, Kevin Cusic, Joe Hall, Joey Hall, and Steve Vallandingham.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 50 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.