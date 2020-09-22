Carol Sue Wood, 73, of California, MD passed away on September 12, 2020 in California, MD. She was born on November 9, 1946 in Radford, VA and was the loving daughter of the late Virginia Ratclift Myers and James Clinton Myers. Carol was the loving wife of the late Billie Joe Wood, whom she married on October 5, 1963 in Radford, VA and who preceded her in death on January 28, 2016.

Carol is survived by her children; Tim Wood (Tracy) of Hollywood, MD, and Todd Wood (Carrie) of Great Mills, MD, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her sisters; Margaret Poston of Richmond, VA, and Melba Jenkins of California, MD. She is preceded in death by her sister Billie Cox.

Carol moved from Radford, VA to St. Mary’s County in 1970. She worked at Food Lion/Weis for 22 years, retiring in 2018.