Gary Leroy Watson, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Walkersville, MD passed away on September 11, 2020 in Mechanicsville, MD. He was born on September 17, 1946 in Philippi, WV and was the loving son of the late Sylvia Hammack Watson and Rev. Henry Paul Watson. Gary was the loving husband of Barbara Louise Watson whom he married on July 10, 1970 in Oakland, MD. Gary is survived by his son Curtis Watson (Julia) of Mechanicsville, 3 grandchildren: Jack, Nick, and Drew, siblings; Henry Paul Watson, Jr. of Melbourne, FL, Robert Ray Watson of Fairmont, WV, Lula Belle Upton of Simpson, WV, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Patricia Thompson and Hazel Jordan.

Gary graduated from Flemington High School in 1964. Gary joined the United States Marine Corps on September 2, 1964. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, the Dominican Republic, and also Vietnam. He served with the 3rd Force Service Regiment and also with the Fleet Marine Force Pacific. While serving in the USMC Gary earned the Rifle Marksman’s Badge, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Gary was honorably discharged as a Sargent in the Marines on September 1, 1968.

Gary was a Welder for Diamond Shamrock in Chardon, OH for 10 years then moved to Maryland and worked as a Purchasing Agent for Hughes Network Systems in Germantown, MD for 16 years, retiring in 1995. In 2008, he moved from Walkersville, MD to St. Mary’s County.

Before his medical conditions, Gary loved woodworking and was a dedicated basketball and baseball coach for many years. He was a huge sports memorabilia collector. Gary’s greatest joy was spending time with his son, daughter-in-law, and three grandsons: Jack, Nick, and Drew.

All Funeral Services will be private at this time.

In lieu of flowers contribution to Mercy Health Foundation Vascular Fund 301 St. Paul Place Baltimore, MD 21202