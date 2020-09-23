Employee Stabbed During Armed Robbery at Lexington Park Burger King

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 9:58 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Burger King on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery and stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 26-year-old Burger King employee with a stab wound to the upper body.

Witnesses reported two suspects who were armed with a knife and handgun fled the business with a cash register. The suspects were described as black males wearing masks and gloves.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and searched the area for approximately two hours. The Criminal Investigations Division along with Crime Lab Technicians responded to continue the investigation.

The 26-year-old male victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 with serious injuries. He was conscious, alert, and talking to medics.

Deputies located multiple pieces of evidence in the area of the Checkers and MIL Corporation parking lot.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

