Jeff Clements Receives Promotion to Chief of Charles County 911

On September 17, 2020, Chief Clements released the following statement.

Two weeks ago I asked if I could have a prayer or positive thought of support as I was about to interview for a job that I’ve waited a long time for. I was overwhelmed at the amount of support I received from that one post and I knew I had to do may absolute best in that interview for all of you. This afternoon I received the phone call I’ve been waiting for. Effective September 28th I will become the Chief of 911 Fire & EMS Communications for Charles County. There are way too many people to thank for all of the support and guidance I have been given over many years. To all of you I say THANK YOU! I will work tirelessly to continue to always do what is best for the citizens of this county as well as all of the first responders that protect us! Again I say thank you and as my boss says we will “go forth and do good work!”

Jeff also serves as the President of Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and 1st VP of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

On behalf all all Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS Departments we congratulate Jeff on his well deserved promotion and look forward to great things at the 911 Center.

