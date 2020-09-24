Two Subjects Rescued After Canoe Overturns in the Potomac River

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 10:26 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Potomac River in the area of Morgantown Road in Newburg, for a reported overturned canoe with two subjects in the water.

The water rescue assignment was immediately dispatched bringing Newburg, Cobb Island, Tenth District Volunteer Boat and the Charles County Dive Team to the scene.

With the assistance from the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, the Newburg Boat 14 reported they spotted the two males in the water approximately 20 minutes into the incident

Boat 14 brought both males to shore to awaiting medical personnel. Both subjects refused treatment or transport to the hospital

All units returned to service within one hour.

