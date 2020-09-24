St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons, Criminal Citations, and Juvenile Apprehensions Made in August and September of 2020

Criminal Summons Served

08/01/20- Barbara Ann Trossbach, age 58 of California- Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE# 14908-20

08/02/20- Korrie Lynn Newcomb, age 40 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 47719-20

08/03/20- Gloria Elizabeth Burch, age 44 of Bushwood- Littering and Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 41818-20

08/03/20- Kevin NMN Johnson, age 52 of Bushwood- Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 41836-20

08/03/20- Gerald Issiah Wade, age 19 of no fixed address- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 11600-20

08/05/20- David Alan Fennell, age 46 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 40280-20

08/05/20- Mary Leslie Wills, age 49 of Lexington Park- Theft, Credit Card/Stolen, and Fraud by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 2721-20

08/05/20- Jerried William Volk, age 29 of Mechanicsville- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 46615-20

08/06/20- Walter Jerome Ford, age 55 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 38738-20

08/06/20- Patrick Leon Herbert, age 34 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wynnyk# 351. CASE# 8783-20

08/07/20- Dennis Michael Donoghue, age 59 of Hanover- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 37201-20

08/07/20- Samantha Paige McCoy, age 18 of Lexington Park- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 38036-20

08/08/20- Rayvin Rayshell Baker, age 27 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Webb# 383. CASE# 41052-20

08/08/20- Sharon Anne Thompson, age 52 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Webb# 383. CASE# 44261-20

08/08/20- Damon Wayne Cutchember, age 43 of Lexington Park- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Webb# 383. CASE# 45152-20

08/11/20- Bobbie Lee Coontz, age 35 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Walker# 366. CASE# 43595-20

08/11/20- Kathleen Kelly Coontz, age 36 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Walker# 366. CASE# 43595-20

08/12/20- Demarco Fennell Goodman, age 19 of Lexington Park- Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana by DFC. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 4023-20

08/13/20- Lakeshia Latrice Scriber, age 24 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Hill3 361. CASE# 10955-20

08/13/20- Rodney Delray Taylor, age 54 of no fixed address- Theft by Cpl. Davis# 197. CASE# 40379-20

08/14/20- Davon Amonie Barnes, age 24 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Holton #73. CASE# 39953-20

08/15/20- Jovan Denise Fenwick, age 26 of Bushwood- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 19104-20

08/15/20- Nathan Lee Davis, age 28 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 49337-20

08/16/20- Charles Stanley Carpenter Jr., age 34 of Piney Point- Theft, Theft Scheme, and Counterfeit Trademark by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 70972-20

08/16/20- Bryan Allen Roberts, age 32 of Tall Timbers- Burglary 4th Degree by Cpl. Maloy# 137. CASE# 37604-20

08/16/20- Samantha Leigh Satterfield, age 31 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Myers# 364. CASE# 48319-20

08/16/20- Thomas Eugene Gardner, age 62 of North Carolina- Seven counts of Violate Protective Order by Dep. Hersh# 343. CASE# 50530-20

08/17/20- John Michael Latham, age 25 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Webb# 383. CASE# 41016-20

08/21/20- Donald Earl Walker, age 34 of Aquaso-Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Webb# 383. CASE# 49092-20

08/21/20- Armando Sandoval Hernandez, age 42 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 44161-20

08/22/20- David Alan Fennell, age 46 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 29273-20

08/23/20- Lucia Ama Tetteh Thompson, age 49 of Lexington Park- two counts of Assault 2nd Degree by Lt. Trow# 90. CASE# 23303-20



08/23/20- Shykem Tyrell Butler, age 20 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Forinash# 344. CASE# 44049-20

08/24/20- Jonathon Jacob Resnick, age 46 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 41483-20

08/25/20- James Edward Nolan, age 62 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated/Public Disturbance, and Fail to Obey Lawful Order by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 25792-20

08/26/20- Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 28 of Leonardtown- Harassment: A course of Conduct by DFC. Payne# 320. CASE# 52305-20

08/27/20- Chanel Marie Adams, age 38 of Leonardtown- Robbery, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Crime of Violence on Pregnant Person by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 53000-20

08/29/20- Delyse Nichelle Dorsey, age 47 of Mechanicsville- two counts of Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hersh# 343. CASE# 50133-20

08/29/20- Shykem Tyrell Butler, age 20 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350. CASE# 31153-20

08/29/20- Charles Jerome Hayes III, age 25 of Mechanicsville- Reckless Endangerment, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun on Person by DFC. Smith# 297. CASE# 47436-20

08/31/20- William Dennis Fowler III, age 36 of La Plata- Four Counts of Child Abuse 1st and 2nd Degree and Neglect of Minor by Dep. Forinash# 344. CASE# 53829-20

08/31/20- Amelie Laure Dayries, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Stop After Accident and Person Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway on Suspended License by Cpl. Snyder# 89. CASE# 53891-20

08/31/20- Sandra Lee King, age 43 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia, and Theft by DFC. Beyer# 319. CASE# 5842-20

08/31/20- Kacy Scott Kennedy, age 30 of North Carolina- Peace Order: Fail to Comply by Sgt. Ruest# 204. CASE# 42355-20



Criminal Citations Issued

08/22/20- Christine Mae Boutwell, age 47 of Dameron- Theft by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 51750-20

08/27/20- Mark Andrew Alvey Jr., age 28 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372. CASE# 50726-20

08/29/20- Michael Timmy Harrod Jr., age 22 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 53478-20

08/30/20- Latoya Tonelle Weaver, age 36 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Worrey# 152. CASE# 53602-20

09/01/20- Nathan Lee Davis, age 29 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 53972-20

09/04/20- Jill Marie Knittel, age 40 of Hollywood- Theft by Cpl. LeFave# 264. CASE# 54825-20

09/05/20- Tameika Denade Thomas, age 35 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. J. Graves# 201. CASE# 55032-20

09/06/20- Clifton Eugene Washington, age 40 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 55344-20

09/06/20- Jacob John Joseph Misrou, age 29 of Mechanicsville- Disorderly Conduct by DFC. Edwards# 335. CASE# 55428-20

09/12/20- Kiyona Tyniesha Briscoe, age 26 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 56681-20

09/12/20- Dawn Victoria Bannister, age 44 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Schell# 359. CASE# 56676-20

09/12/20- Ginnien Nicole Madision, age 28 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350. CASE# 56650-20

09/13/20- Destiny Marie Ayres, age 18 of California- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 56934-20

09/14/20- Mary Patricia Holt, age 64 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Roszell# 296. CASE# 57095-20

09/14/20- Anthony Warren Berry, age 35 Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 57001-20

09/17/20- Amy Marie Lambert, age 43 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Gardiner# 369. CASE# 57667-20

09/21/20- Amanda Lee Wise, age 28 of Lusby- Theft by DFC. D. Smith# 297. CASE# 58411-20



08/24/20- Male age 12 of Hollywood- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Theft and Driving Without a License by Dep. Wynnyk# 351. CASE# 52017-20

08/25/20- Female age 11, of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Wynnyk# 351. CASE# 52317-20

08/31/20- Female age 11, of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Hill# 361. CASE# 53776-20

09/02/20- Male age 16 of Lexington Park- Driving Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Required License and Authorization by Cpl. Holton# 73. CASE# 54291-20

09/04/20- Female age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 49132-20

09/04/20- Female age 7 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 49132-20

09/09/20- Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hill# 361. CASE# 53831-20

09/09/20- Male age 14 of Mechanicsville- Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway without License, Driving Uninsured Vehicle, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Displaying Registration Plates Issued to Another by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 55942-20