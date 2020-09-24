Prince George’s County Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to 2019 Bank Robbery After Stealing $202

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Interim Chief Hector Velez of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to the statement of facts in the Government’s Plea Memorandum, on July, 15, 2019, Muhammad entered a bank in Oxon Hill, Maryland, approached the teller’s window, and stated “Give me my money.” The victim advised Muhammad that he needed to provide his identification and debit card to withdraw money. Muhammad became agitated and stated, “Give me the money, this is a robbery, I will shoot everyone out here.” Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and provided Muhammad with $202 in U.S. currency with a GPS tracking device hidden inside. Muhammad fled on foot.

The GPS tracker led officers to a Burger King located in the same shopping center as the bank. The officers apprehended Muhammad, and, after a review of surveillance footage showing Muhammad throwing something in the trash, a search of the trashcan revealed the GPS tracking device. The $202 in cash was found on Muhammad’s person. Muhammad was transported to the police station where he was interviewed by a detective. In response to a question regarding why he threatened to shoot the people in the bank, Muhammad responded, because the victim “was acting like she wasn’t going to give me [the money].”

Muhammad faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for bank robbery. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for November 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI and the Prince George’s County Police for its work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Morgan, and Burden Walker, who are prosecuting the case.