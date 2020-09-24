St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Three Vandalism Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a vandalism investigation. On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at about 12:45 am, three individuals entered private property at the 40300 block of Waterview Drive in Mechanicsville and destroyed personal property.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call DFC Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 55008-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

