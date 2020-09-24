Officers in Charles County Searching for Critical Missing Elderly Man

Officers are currently searching for a critical missing man in Waldorf.

William Gerard Kaval, 77 of Waldorf, was last seen in the area of Panera Bread on Festival Way in Waldorf at approximately 1:25 p.m. today.

He was waiting for his wife to pick up food, but she was unable to locate him when she came out of the restaurant. His family is concerned for his safety. He is driving a 2008 Honda Accord 4-door sedan bearing Maryland registration FOP 5763.

Mr. Kavala was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, brown shoes and a blue polo shirt. He walks with a cane and is approximately 5’10” tall and 185 pounds.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information should call 911.

