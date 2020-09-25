One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Four Vehicle Collision in California

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, at approximately 5:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to four vehicles in the roadway with no entrapment.

Witnesses reported the driver of the Honda CRV was having a diabetic medical emergency when First Responders arrived on the scene.

The operator of the Honda was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

At least three subjects signed care refusal forms on the scene, with no other injuries being reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

