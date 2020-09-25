October Events at the Calvert County Marine Museum

OCTOBER EVENTS AT THE CALVERT MARINE MUSEUM

SOLOMONS, MD – September 24, 2020 – This October, the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) celebrates its 50th Anniversary! Join us for a variety of activities for all ages throughout the month. Following the guidance of the CDC and State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website: calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursdays, October 1, October 8, & October 15 – Sea Squirts

This program invites adults and children 18 months to 3 years to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is O is for Otters. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Saturday, October 3 – Pirate Day

Throw on your best pirate outfit and head to the museum for pirate-themed adventures! Learn to talk like a pirate and walk the plank. Build your own pirate ship with one of our pre-packaged kits, available as a carry-out craft during each open session at the museum, while supplies last. Program included with museum admission.

Sunday, October 11– Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Seating is limited, as all cruises will be operating at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Preregistration is required by noon on the Friday before each cruise by visiting bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises.

Saturday, October 17 – Fossil Day

Be a paleontologist for the day! Learn all you can about fossils found along Calvert Cliffs. Participate in a scavenger hunt filled with fun fossil facts and enjoy a take home craft that allows you to excavate real fossils from matrix. Activities appropriate for ages 4-10. Program included with museum admission.

Tuesday, October 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursday, October 22 & October 29 – Little Minnows

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Otters: Slip Slide Away. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Sunday, October 25 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Seating is limited, as all cruises will be operating at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Preregistration is required by noon on the Friday before each cruise by visiting bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises.

Friday, October 30 – Special Needs Night

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. This FREE fun night for families with special needs is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services. The museum will be open exclusively for individuals with special needs and their families or caregivers. Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, maritime history, and have fun in a relaxed and supportive environment. Shop in the Museum Store, learn about river otters, and see a model train set up by the Chesapeake Beach Model Railroad Club. Board the Wm. B. Tennison for a 30-minute cruise! Carry out crafts and fossil ID bags are available. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for each individual to access to the museum’s indoor exhibits and proper face coverings will be required when not in designated areas. Register to attend the event by visiting webtrac.co.cal.md.us and searching for Activity #170773 and #170774. Guests who would like to register for the Wm. B. Tennison cruise must call the Parks & Recreation office directly at 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205.

