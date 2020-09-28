St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating 19-Year-Old’s Death After Overdose in Lexington Park

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21500 block of Forest Park Road in Lexington Park, for one victim possibly not breathing after an overdose.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male not breathing and immediately started life-saving measures.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR for thirty minutes before the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to investigate the death.