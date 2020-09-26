26-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on US Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Pierce Road in Waldorf.
Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.
Mr. White was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (20-MSP-035449)