26-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on US Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Pierce Road in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the CRASH Team and the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro operated by Kenzeris Akil White, 26, of Waldorf, was traveling northbound on US Route 301 in the area of Pierce Road. For unknown reasons, Mr. White lost control of the Chevrolet Camaro and collided with a metal traffic light pole. After the collision with the pole, the Chevrolet split into two sections and Mr. White was ejected from the vehicle.

Mr. White was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (20-MSP-035449)

