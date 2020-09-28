Kerry J. Hrabosky, 72, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 18, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at the home she shared with her loving husband.

She was born on April 25, 1948 in Le Mars, Iowa to the late Gordon Burkett and Alberta Burkett of Castle Rock, Colorado. Most of her childhood was spent in Southern California, and she attended Savanna High School. She was a devoted daughter and a big sister to her three brothers, Scott, David and RJ.

On November 2, 1972, Kerry married her beloved husband, Bryan Hrabosky, Jr., in San Diego, California. Kerry supported her husband throughout his Naval career, relocating many times and taking care of their three daughters, Kara, Krista and Kim. She was actively involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives; cheering them on in their sports and theater/musical performances. In 1980, she graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned her Bachelor of Science degree while raising three young daughters. She excelled in the computer science and information systems field for over 35 years before retiring while at General Dynamics (GDIT). Kerry deftly balanced family and her career in a field dominated by men and was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and adored her pet Labrador Retrievers. She owned eight “labbies” in her lifetime. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was affectionately known by her grandchildren as “Mayma.”

In addition to her mother and beloved husband, she is also survived by her daughters: Kara Hrabosky (Mark Bailey) of West Orange, NJ, Krista Miller (Alistair) of Dumfries, Scotland, and Kim Melvin (Chris) of Oakton, VA; her brothers: Scott Burkett of San Dimas, CA, David Burkett (Gail) of Castle Rock, CO, and RJ Burkett of Trabucco Canyon, CA; her grandchildren: Emily Davies, Owen Davies, Tyler Melvin, and Mackenzie Melvin; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

All services will be private.

