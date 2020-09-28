Ann Marie Diehl, 70, of Hughesville, MD passed away on September 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 18, 1950 in La Plata, MD. She was the daughter of the late Lucille Cole Flerlage and Henry Lawrence Flerlage. Ann is survived by her son Robert Allen Diehl of California, MD, 2 grandchildren, siblings; Lawrence Flergage of Waldorf, MD, and Charles Flerfage of Hughesville, MD. She was preceded in death by her brother John Flerlage.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Ann graduated from Arch Bishop Neale in 1968. Ann was a head bank teller at Brandywine Citizens Bank now known as Suntrust Bank for 25 years. She was a member of the Hughesville Vol. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in Hughesville, MD.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rory Connelly officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to the Hughesville Vol. Fire Department Auxiliary Attn: Marlene Hoffman

15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637