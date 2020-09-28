Caroline Hayden Murphy, 89, of Hollywood, MD passed away at her home on September 23, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1931 in Hollywood, MD and was the daughter of the late Dorothy Frances Garner and Thomas Alvin Hayden. Caroline was the loving wife of the late John S. Murphy, Sr. “Jack” whom she married on November 18, 1960 in Hollywood, MD, and who preceded in death on March 3, 2002.

Caroline is survived by her children; Annalee T. Sexton (David) of Hampton, VA. , Janet M. Hauck of Riverdale, MD, Kathleen T. Murphy of Hollywood, MD, John “Steve” Murphy, Jr. of Hollywood, MD, Christina L. Murphy of Hollywood, MD, Kerry Murphy Barth of Lusby, MD. Along with grandchildren Joey Raley, Kathie Karr, Rebecca Hicks, Danielle Thomas, Shaun Cook, Lindsey Decker, Daniel Decker, Jr, Colin Murphy, Gabriel Murphy and Kayce Barth. Great grandchildren; Jessica Karr, Shayne Robinson, Donovan Gordon, Patience Weed, Re’Annah Kent, Kamdyn Stewart, Reagan Thomas, Kingston Cutchember, and Keagan Cutchember, great great grandchildren Daniel Moshoures, Jr, and De’Siah Gordon. As well as her brother Louise Hewitt (Joseph) of Fort Washington, MD.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Cecilia Murphy; siblings Thomas Alvin Hayden, Jr, Charles Garner Hayden, Regina H. James, and William A. Hayden “Lefty”.

Caroline was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1949. She was a homemaker in her own home.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph L. Raley, III, Shawn Cook, Daniel Decker, Jr, Colin Murphy, Gabriel Murphy, and Donovan Gordon. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Sexton, William Thomas and William Gray.