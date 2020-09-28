Jean Ridgeway Carpenter, 85 of Huntingtown, MD formerly of Allison Park, PA passed away on September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. She was born on May 11, 1935 in Coraopolis, PA and was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy O’Bryon Ridgeway and Raymond Glover Ridgeway. Jean was the loving wife of the late Uri Alonzo Carpenter, Jr, PhD whom she married on August 19, 1961 in Coraopolis, PA. Jean is survived by her children; Cynthia Carpenter Slattery of California, MD, Carolyn Carpenter Porritt of Huntingtown, MD, grandchildren; Jackson Ridgeway Slattery of California, MD, Brady Carpenter Slattery of California, MD, Gordon Andrew Porritt of Huntingtown, MD, and Ridgeway Alonzo Porritt of Huntingtown, MD. She was preceded in death by her son in law Mark Slattery, DDS.

She graduated from Allegheny College in 1957 with a Bachelors of Arts in Education.

A life-long resident of Allison Park, Pa, Jean moved to Calvert County after her husband passed away in 2014. She lived independently with her cats in a mother-in-law apartment at her daughter’s (Carolyn) home and enjoyed watching her grandsons (Gordon and Ridgeway) grow up. Jean became active in the Calvert Pines Senior Center where she made new friends who added so much joy to her life, especially Juanita Jones. Jean also spent time in St. Mary’s County visiting her other daughter (Cindy) and grandsons (Jackson and Brady.) Jean especially enjoyed the ride from Calvert to St. Mary’s and back. She loved the beauty of Southern Maryland- the farms, fields, barns, and the water. Jean always noticed something beautiful and interesting along the way. Jean lived a full and happy life in Maryland. She loved her daughters and grandsons, Sunday coffee and brunch with her family, watching her grandsons play sports, her friends, and her cats. She will be missed by many.

Due to Covid, a private celebration of life will be held in her honor.