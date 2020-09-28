Robert “Bob” Eugene Ward, 78, of Brandywine, MD passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

He was the devoted son of the late William Faulkner and late Bertha (Dodson) Faulkner. He was born on January 18, 1942 in Washington, DC.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army and served his country. He was a proud American who was honorably discharged after serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was honored to be a member of the American Legion Post 227 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9376.

He met the love of his life and married his loving wife, Patricia Ward in 1994. Together they celebrated over twenty-five and a half (25 ½) years of wedded bliss.

Family meant everything to Bob and he worked hard. He owned a flooring company, Designer Carpet. He was proud of his strong work ethic. He loved to hear the laughter and see the smiles when family gathered.

They say the true legacy of man is through the eyes of his family. If you knew Bob you know all about his family. He was a happy, friendly, kind, and caring man. He was a great man, husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Ward of Brandywine, MD; children, Keith Hurst of Bowie, MD, Lisa Wagner of Hughesville, MD, Holly Tennyson of Clements, MD and Lisa McCoy of Michigan; nine (9) grandchildren and five (5) great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Ward and Barbara Moyer.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Wagner, II, Thomas Wagner, III, Charles Hood, IV, Christopher Hood, Jason Hood, and Russell Clement.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service being held at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 1:45 p.m., October 13, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made to his widow, Pat Ward, c/o Brinsfield Funeral Home, Post Office Box 128, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.