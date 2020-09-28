Annette Marie Brash, 55 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on August 14, 1965 in Washington, DC to the late Michael Patton Warren, Sr. and Bernadette M. (Spaight) of Mechanicsville, MD.

She was the devoted and loving wife of Jerry K. Brash, Sr. They married on August 25, 1984 and have been married for over thirty-six (36) years, celebrating both great joy and devasting loss always side-by-side. They welcomed five (5) children, J.J., Joey, Tony, Nicole and Amber. Annette was so proud to be Momma to her wonderful children and then a grandmother to Jordan, Savannah and Natalee.

The pillar of the family, everyone went straight to Annette for a hug, advice or just a friendly smile. She was always willing to help others in need. She worked as a homemaker, always making sure her husband and kids had everything they needed. An infectious laugh and smile to brighten the darkest day, Annette loved going to play Bingo. She was always ready to hear her number called so she could shout out her good luck or hit the road and go play the slots.

If you knew her as Annette, Momma, sister or friend you knew she was a shining light. A woman with happiness surrounding her and blessings abounding she may have been taken too soon, but she is safely in her golden palace in the sky. She may not be here physically, but her soul shines bright in the eyes of her children and grandchildren.

Annette is survived by her husband, Jerry Brash, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Joseph Brash of Charlotte Hall, MD, Anthony Brash of Charlotte Hall, MD, Nicole Showalter of Charlotte Hall, MD and Amber Brash of Charlotte Hall, MD; three (3) grandchildren, Jordan Showalter, Savannah Showalter and Natalee Brash. She is also survived by her mother, Bernadette Warren of Mechanicsville, MD and brother, Michael Warren, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD. Annette was preceded in death by her father, Michael Warren, Sr. and her son, Jerry Brash, Jr.

The family will receive friends for Annette’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service being officiated by Pastor Dennis Gillikin at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions toward the funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, Post Office Box 128, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

