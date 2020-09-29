Rosalea Denise “Lea” Arnold, 66 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 17, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center of Baltimore, MD.

She was born on November 6, 1953 in Washington, D.C. to the late John Dunlap Freeman and Minna Marie (Graves) Freeman.

Lea is a 1970 graduate of Sherwood High School. On June 14, 1970, she married the love of her life, Stephen Edward Arnold, Sr. in Spencerville, MD. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on September 1, 2020. She was employed for many years in transportation with St. Mary’s County government until her retirement. She was past employed as the Activities Director at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. She was a wonderful host, preparing many family and holiday dinners. She was a delicious cook, famous for her lasagna, pot roast and sausage gravy. Everything she made was always scrumptious. She often hosted gatherings for friends, including crab feasts. She was generous and always thought of others, often sending plates of food to those unable to make it to dinner. She loved to watch food network, and was a fan of Paula Deen. She also canned vegetables, including tomatoes, green beans and pickles over the years, especially when her sons were growing up. One of her favorite past times would be taking her sons, nieces and nephews crabbing at St. Clements Shores. She and her husband enjoyed travelling across the United States, and taking cruises. Some of their favorite destinations included trips to visit family, the New England Coastline, and Hawaii. She loved to play Bingo with her sister Gayle and family. She also enjoyed painting. Her family was her greatest love, and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Edward Arnold, Jr. (Jennifer) of Perryville, MD and Rick Arnold (Debbie) of Mechanicsville, MD; her siblings, Ellen McDonald (Ed) of Arroyo Grande, CA and Melody Jackson of Lexington Park, MD; her grandchildren, Gregory, Corey, Jarrett, Kristina, Logan, Giovanna and Megan; her great-grandchildren, Thomas Bond-Arnold and Grayson Arnold; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen E. Arnold, Sr.; her son, Gregory Wayne Arnold, Sr.; and her siblings: Karen Cook, Anne Darlene “Bobbie” Hilderbrand, and Gayle Edens.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 16 at 11 o’clock at Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood, Md. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.