Stephen Edward “Steve” Arnold, Sr., 72 of Leonardtown, MD tragically passed away on September 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

He was born on December 15, 1947 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Frank Leo Arnold and Daisy (White) Arnold.

Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in 1968. On June 14, 1970, he married his beloved wife, Rosalea Denise “Lea” Arnold in Spencerville, MD. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage. He was a skilled Master Plumber with Local 5 for over 45 dedicated years until his retirement. Even in retirement, he donated his time and skills to help many in the community, friends, family and volunteered for many years with Christmas In April. He thoroughly enjoyed his profession as a Plumber and would use his skills to help others in need, including mentoring other Plumbers. He was employed as a substitute bus driver and he loved seeing and talking to all the students on his bus routes. He and his wife were avid travelers, travelling throughout the U.S. and taking many cruises. Some of their favorite trips were to visit family members, visiting Florida and the New England Coast. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed cheering on the Washington Redskins. He also enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing. He was very social and never met a stranger. He had a gift of making everyone feel special, even complete strangers. His laugh was infectious and he had a terrific sense of humor. He was patriotic, loved his country and was proud to be an American. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Lea, Stephen is also survived by his sons, Stephen “Steve” Arnold, Jr. (Jennifer) of Perryville, MD and Richard “Rick” Arnold (Debbie) of Mechanicsville, MD; his siblings, Sharon Bishop (Ed) of Mount Airy, MD, Iris Lehman (Bob) of Mount Airy, MD, Debbie Bennett of Orange Park, FL and Bruce Arnold (Tammy) of Palmyra, VA; his grandchildren: Gregory , Corey, Jarrett, Kristina, Logan, Giovanna, and Megan; his great-grandchildren, Thomas Bond-Arnold and Grayson Arnold; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory Wayne Arnold, Sr., and his siblings, Frank Eugene Arnold, and Joyce Yarnell.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 16 at 11 o’clock at Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.