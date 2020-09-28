Joseph Donald Mattingly, 86 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 23, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Donald was born on July 29, 1934 in Compton, MD to the late John Freeman Mattingly, Sr. and Agnes Elizabeth (Bowles) Mattingly.

Donald was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended Margaret Brent High School. He started working when he was only 16 years old until his mid-seventies. He later worked for the Federal Government as a Steamfitter for thirty years. He proudly served in the United States Army from March 12, 1957 until his honorable discharge on March 7, 1959 and then served two additional years in the Army Reserves. Donald loved being outdoors tending to his garden and keeping his yard in tip top shape and especially being out on the water boating, fishing and crabbing. He enjoyed hosting cookouts with family and friends and eating crabs and fish that he caught and filleted himself. When he wasn’t working or fishing he also enjoyed going to NASCAR races and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles. He will be remembered for his generosity and thoughtfulness and will be greatly missed.

Donald is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ann” Mattingly; his children, Troy Donald Mattingly (Katrina) of St. George, KS, Timothy Shawn Mattingly of Morganza, MD, and Tracy Alan Mattingly (Nikki) of Mechanicsville, MD; his siblings, Mary Catherine Sipe of Allentown, PA, Dorothy McFadden of Leonardtown, MD, and Genevive Hunt (Joey) of Mechanicsville, MD; and 3 grandchildren, Emily Ann Mattingly (Livio), Zachary Mattingly and Adeleine Mattingly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Aubrey Mattingly, Agnes Elizabeth Browning, Wade Mattingly, John Mattingly, Jr., and Catherine Noema Hutzell.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Troy, Tracy and Timothy Mattingly, Scotty and Timmy Lacey, and Mark Greenwell.

