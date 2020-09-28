Our beloved, Thomas Kenneth Casey, was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 22, 1947 to the late Olin Arthur Casey and the late Naomi Elizabeth Christian Casey. He was called home to eternal rest on September 18, 2020.

Thomas, a 1965 graduate of I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, VA, and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force, joining in July 1965. After retiring but then re-enlisting, Ken finally retired after 22 years of service. While serving, he obtained both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree. Treasuring community involvement, Thomas was both a Mason and a Shriner. After military service, he worked as case worker for the Maryland Department of Social Services, a teacher for the Washington, DC Public Schools, and manager of various fast-food restaurants. He spent the last few years of his life at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, surrounded by fellow veterans.

Ken loved his family and was blessed to marry his high school sweetheart, in July 1966. Ken is survived by two children, Susana Naomi Sosa and Thomas Kenneth Sosa (Gia) and two grandchildren, Elijah and Aaliyah. He also leaves others who will miss him greatly: three brothers, Olin W. Casey (Zara) of Bowie, Md; William C. Casey, Sr., (Cynthia) of Waldorf, Md, and Timothy W Casey (Pamela) of White Plains, Md. An uncle, Wilbur (Chuck) Christian of Hampton, VA, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and a goddaughter, Jenna Casey, and Ex-Wife and Best Friend Mable Snow Casey are likewise left to cherish his memory. We all loved him, but God loved him best.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service being held at 11:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.