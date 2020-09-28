Helen Elizabeth Grinder, 88, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 16, 1932 in Park Hall, MD to the late Sherman T. Brown and Genevieve Elizabeth Hayden Brown.

Helen is a high school graduate of St. Michael’s Catholic School in Ridge, MD. In 1949, she married her beloved husband, Raymond Edward Grinder. They celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in February 1990. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the family matriarch and caretaker for her husband and some of her grandchildren when they were growing up. She prepared many delicious family and holiday meals. She was known for her homemade potato salad and fried chicken. She enjoyed going to the movies to watch horror films. After raising her family she worked part-time at Patuxent River Snack Bar as a cook and later in retail at Jamesway. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her children: Catherine Elizabeth Grace of Lexington Park, MD; Patrick E. Grinder (Debra) of Port Royal, VA and Michael T. Grinder (Elaine) of Jefferson, MD; her grandchildren: Molly Grinder Walsh, Shannon Mitchell, Brandy Wooten; her great grandchildren: Brittany Mitchell, Cody Wooten and Ella Walsh; and many extended family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Revered Marco Schad on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746 at 12:30 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Grinder, Patrick Grinder, Cody Wooten, Mark Wooten and John Mitchell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653

