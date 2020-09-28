Michael Lee Hewlett, 74, of Patuxent River, MD passed away on September 20, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

He was born February 17, 1946 in Cleburne, TX to the late Clarence Thomas Hewlett and Mildred A. White.

On August 16, 1974, he married his beloved wife, Janice P. Hewlett in Ferndale, MI. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years. In 1969, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy, entering Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL, followed by Navy Flight Training in Florida and Texas and then Fleet Replacement Training in Virginia and Rhode Island. In June 1971, he was assigned to VS-24 flying the S2-E/G Tracker, completing three extended deployments aboard the USS Intrepid. In 1973 he began Naval Reserve Service, which he was assigned to VS-73 flying the S-2E Tracker at NAF, Detroit, MI. From 1976 to 1979 he served as the Maintenance Division Officer with ABFCH9B, NAS Dallas, TX. In 1980, he was the Staff Command and Control Officer at N&MCRC St. Louis, mobilizing to support Commander Naval Forces Marianas in Guam. From 1985 to 1987 he was the Aeronautical Engineering Duty Officer (AEDO) with Naval Air Development Center, Warminster, PA and then from 1988 to 1990 he was assigned to NATX Patuxent River. In 1991 to 1993, he served as the Commanding Officer, NR NAS Sigonella 0293 at NAS Willow Grove, PA mobilizing to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. On October 1, 1993, he retired after honorable service to his country. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Lockheed Martin until retiring in 2008. He continued employment with several contracting firms; the latest being Survice Engineering for six plus years as an engineer. His hobbies included travelling and photography. Mike was instrumental in establishing the Peninsula church of Christ in Hampton, Virginia. Michael had three great loves in life: Faith, Family and Flag.

In addition to his beloved wife, Michael is also survived by his children: Jennifer Howells, Jeffrey Hewlett, Robbi Broquet, and Roberta Wright; his sister, Donna Lynn Edwards; five grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Elwyn Bramblett, Dennis Hewlett and Jack Hewlett.

There will be a memorial service on October 10, 2020 at 2PM at the St. Mary’s County Church of Christ, 44850 St. Andrews Church Road, California, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the building fund, Peninsula Church of Christ, 502 Woodland Rd., Hampton, Virginia 23669. For online donations: www.peninsulacofc.org/buildingfund

