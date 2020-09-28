Ronald Devon “Reds” Young was born on July 29, 1973 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Devon departed this earthly realm to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Devon was raised in Loveville, Maryland by his grandparents John P. Young, Sr. and Agnes Lillian Young and attended local schools in St. Mary’s County. He worked various jobs as a laborer, fork-lift operator, concrete finisher, and painter throughout the years. His passion was caring for others, such as his grandfather John Young and cousin Derrick Gross prior to their passing. He enjoyed preparing meals for his friends who were in the nursing home and also cared for the homeless. Devon was a people person and they seem to love his personality and gravitated towards him. No matter where he travelled, he would run into someone he knew.

Devon accepted Christ as his Savior. He attended Kettering Baptist Church, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Joyce Meyer was one of his favorite Christian Ministers along with Bishop T.D Jakes. He enjoyed listening to their sermons and reading their books. He even travelled to Hershey, PA to a Joyce Meyer Conference. One of Devon’s favorite songs was “He Saw the Best in Me” by Marvin Sapp and would sing it to the best of his vocal ability word-for-word.

Devon was an advocate for his children. Making sure they were treated fairly, and that no harm would come to them. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as with his family and friends. There was nothing he would not do for them. He loved them unconditionally with all of his heart.

Devon had many life experiences. He once told a story of the times when the police would recognize his 1989 white Chevrolet Caprice with a burgundy soft top and stop him for no reason. He grew tired of the harassment and decided to take matters in his own hands. He purchased a pair of glasses and a wig with long flowing black hair and wore it while driving. He said “although wearing the wig was hot, this stopped the issue.”

Devon’s favorite past times were playing the Maryland Lottery, cooking, eating array of seafood especially crabs and oysters, and watching the “Million Dollar Listings” show. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and a sneaker connoisseur. He loved to wear a fresh pair of kicks.

Devon leaves to cherish his memory his grandmother/mother, Agnes Lillian Young; mother, Ida Goodwin and step-father Joseph Goodwin; father, Ronald Thomas (Joyce); children, Dylan Brumback, Christine Young, and Phillippe Young; siblings, Nicole Wade, Travis Goodwin, and LaTarah Goodwin; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather/daddy John Pinkney Young, Sr., grandfather John P. Mugg, grandmother Roseanna Thomas, uncles Darrell Young and Michael Mugg, aunt Gertrude Jones, and cousin Derrick Gross.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace cemetery.