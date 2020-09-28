Peggy Ann Hamilton, 83

Peggy Ann Hamilton, age 83 of La Plata, Maryland, died September 8, 2020 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Peggy was a Cafeteria Manager at White Marsh Elementary School in Mechanicsville, Maryland and a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife (of 65 years) and mother. She had many years of public and community service with Mechanicsville Moose Lodge (Lioness Club), Washington Square H.O.A., St. Mary’s County Public Schools, as well as many services with her church (food bank, usher, committees). She was the true matriarch of the family.

She was the daughter of George S. Gray, Sr. and Naomi Cobb Gray. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hamilton, Sr. and her brother, George S. Gray, Jr.

She is survived by her son, James L. Hamilton, Jr. (Hazel); her daughter, Brenda A. McDonagh (Mac); her sister, Frances Wright; her grandchildren, Mackie, Jessica, Michael, Sean, and Jimmy; and her great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Matthew, Emily, Jay, Wyatt, Tempe, Sloan, and Ronan.

Memorial contributions are asked to La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Funeral services will be private.