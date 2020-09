Mary Tresia Briscoe, 79 of Capitol Heights, MD, entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 23080 Maddox Rd., Bushwood, MD.

Interment to follow at St. George’s Church Cemetery, Valley Lee, MD.