Prince George’s County Murder Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

The suspect charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide in Chillum is now in custody in Raleigh, North Carolina. With the assistance of law enforcement partners in Raleigh, 22-year-old Winston Hughes of the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road in Chillum, was located and arrested on Sunday.

Hughes is charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, 25-year-old Fatima Kamara. They lived together in the Chillum apartment where the shooting occurred.

On September 21st, at approximately 2:35 pm, patrol officers were called to the apartment for the report of a shooting. The victim was located in the residence suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hughes is charged with second degree murder and related charges. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during an argument. He is in custody in North Carolina pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0044097.