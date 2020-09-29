Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred last night on Rt. 1 in Prince George’s County.

The preliminary investigation indicates just after 9:00 p.m. yesterday, a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Jason Iloh, 27, of Laurel, Md., was traveling south on Rt. 1, north of Cypress Street in Laurel, Md.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as Larry Downey, 59, of Laurel, Md., who was walking across Rt. 1. The pedestrian was not crossing in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department personnel transported Downey to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel while en route to the hospital.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision. The investigation is continuing.

Assistance with lane closures during the police and fire/EMS response was provided by the Laurel Police Department and MDOT State Highway Administration personnel.