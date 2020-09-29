COVID-19 Public Exposure Risk Reported in St. Mary’s County Hair Salon

September 29, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that persons confirmed to have COVID-19 may have come into close contact with other community members. The potential public exposure location, dates, and times are as follows:

Expressions of Beauty Hair Salon
28103 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

  • Dates: September 12, 16, 17 and 18
  • Time ranges: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Community members who were also at this location during the specified dates/times may be at risk for COVID-19 and should:

  • Self-monitor for symptoms (may appear 2–14 days after last day of exposure), including:
    • Fever or chills
    • Cough
    • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
    • Fatigue
    • Muscle or body aches
    • Headache
    • New loss of taste or smell
    • Sore throat
    • Congestion or runny nose
    • Nausea or vomiting
    • Diarrhea
  • Get tested for COVID-19Expanded hours available 9-25-20 and 9-26-20
  • Quarantine from others for 14 days from the last date of exposure even if COVID-19 testing during this time is negative

If you develop symptoms:

  • Get tested for COVID-19
  • Call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms
  • Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.
  • If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the emergency department. If in a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit: www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

