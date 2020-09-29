COVID-19 Public Exposure Risk Reported in St. Mary’s County Hair Salon

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that persons confirmed to have COVID-19 may have come into close contact with other community members. The potential public exposure location, dates, and times are as follows:
Expressions of Beauty Hair Salon
28103 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659
- Dates: September 12, 16, 17 and 18
- Time ranges: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Community members who were also at this location during the specified dates/times may be at risk for COVID-19 and should:
- Self-monitor for symptoms (may appear 2–14 days after last day of exposure), including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Get tested for COVID-19 – Expanded hours available 9-25-20 and 9-26-20
- Quarantine from others for 14 days from the last date of exposure even if COVID-19 testing during this time is negative
If you develop symptoms:
- Get tested for COVID-19
- Call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms
- Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.
- If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the emergency department. If in a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.
For additional information on COVID-19, please visit: www.smchd.org/coronavirus.