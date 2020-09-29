COVID-19 Public Exposure Risk Reported in St. Mary’s County Hair Salon

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that persons confirmed to have COVID-19 may have come into close contact with other community members. The potential public exposure location, dates, and times are as follows:

Expressions of Beauty Hair Salon

28103 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Dates: September 12, 16, 17 and 18

Time ranges: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Community members who were also at this location during the specified dates/times may be at risk for COVID-19 and should:

Self-monitor for symptoms (may appear 2–14 days after last day of exposure), including: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

Get tested for COVID-19 – Expanded hours available 9-25-20 and 9-26-20

Quarantine from others for 14 days from the last date of exposure even if COVID-19 testing during this time is negative

If you develop symptoms:

Get tested for COVID-19

Call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms

Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.

If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the emergency department. If in a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit: www.smchd.org/coronavirus.