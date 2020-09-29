MDOT and County Officials Meet Virtually to Take Statewide Transportation Investment Tour Live at 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Office of the Secretary and representatives from MDOT’s business units will meet virtually with St. Mary’s County officials to discuss transportation investments. Representatives include:

The Secretary’s Office: Deputy Secretary Sean Powell;

MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration: Administrator Chrissy Nizer;

MDOT Maryland Transit Administration: Local Transit Support Director Travis Johnston;

MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration: Executive Director Ricky Smith;

MDOT State Highway Administration: Administrator Tim Smith; and

Maryland Transportation Authority: Planning & Program Development Director Melissa Williams.



This is the fourth meeting in the MDOT tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the Hogan administration’s Draft FY 2021-2026 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP), which details MDOT’s $13.4 billion six-year capital budget. This meeting is being held virtually in consideration of Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency. Deputy Secretary Powell will outline the state’s investments and join other state officials in answering questions about St. Mary’s County’s transportation priorities.

MDOT is conducting its 24 CTP tour meetings through November 10. For a complete list of dates, times and locations, visit: https://bit.ly/2QNf3hp.

To view a live stream of the virtual meeting beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, tune in to the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel or dial 301-579-7236, PIN No. 963443#.

Each fall, MDOT presents its draft six-year capital program to every county and Baltimore City for review and comment. MDOT then prepares a final budget to present to the General Assembly in January. The Hogan administration’s six-year Draft FY 2021-2026 CTP invests $13.4 billion in Maryland’s transportation network. Above and beyond this funding, the Maryland Transportation Authority is investing another $2.8 billion in our toll roads and bridges. To view the Draft CTP, click here: www.ctp.maryland.gov.