Wanted Great Mills Man Arrested After Overdosing Behind the Wheel in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 48200 block of Hillside Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident with one subject unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway with minor damage, with the adult male operator unconscious but breathing.

Firefighters administered at least one dose of Naloxone (Narcan) on the scene.

The adult male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where they placed Jimmy Willis Williams, 32, of Great Mills, in custody for having an active warrant for his arrest.

Williams is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and is currently awaiting a bail/bond review hearing later today, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Williams is currently facing charges stemming from an incident that occured on February 29, 2020, and has been charged with robbery, assault second degree, crime of violence against pregnant person, theft less than $100, con: robbery, con: assault second degree, con: crime of viol pregnant pers, con: theft less than $100.

Updates and charging documents will be provided when they become available.

