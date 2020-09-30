No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Walgreens Pharmacy in Lexington Park

On Friday, September 25, 2020, at approximately 10:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 21729 Great Mills Road and North Shangri-La Drive at the Walgreens Pharmacy, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle on the sidewalk with intrusion into the building.

Firefighters reported no injuries, with rescue personnel obtaining two care refusal forms on the scene. All fire and rescue personnel returned to service in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the incident. The operator of the vehicle was an elderly male.

