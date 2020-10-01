ATF and NSSF Offering $10,000 Reward in Firearm Theft and Burglary in Mechanicsville

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the theft of numerous firearms from a federal firearms licensee in Mechanicsville. ATF Special Agents and Industry Operations Investigators are working with detectives from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

On Wednesday, September, 30, 2020 at 2:46 a.m., Patrol Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to JMJ Firearms LLC located at 29015 Three Notch Road for the report of a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, they located damage to the rear of the business. After further inspection, investigators determined that unknown person(s) utilized a black Ford Expedition to intentionally ram the rear of the business.

Once the vehicle was able to destroy the rear wall of the building, unknown person(s) entered the business and removed numerous regulated firearms. A check of the vehicle and the license plates revealed they had been stolen from Charles County .

A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “It is ATF’s top priority to make sure our communities stay safe and that businesses can operate without fear of incidents like this occurring. We are asking that members of the public who may know something about this incident or the whereabouts of these firearms to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators immediately. To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. To provide tips to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or at melissa.green@stmarysmd.com or the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers tip line at 301-475-3333



On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 2:55 a.m., police responded to the JMJ Firearms located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burglary in progress.

Officers arrived on the scene a few minutes later to find significant damage to the rear of the building with multiple glass display cases broken and a large number of guns missing.

At this time police are not disclosing how many, or what types of firearms were stolen from the business.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K9 to conduct a track and located tire tracks behind the business leading to the Three Notch Trail, and a short time later, deputies located a vehicle that was recovered as evidence and towed from the scene.

A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are currently investigating a burglary at a firearms dealer in Mechanicsville.

JMJ Firearms posted the following on Facebook @ 5:00 a.m., the day of the break in: “CLOSED TODAY, Sorry for any inconvenience”

