Police Investigating Burglary at JMJ Firearms in Mechanicsville with Multiple Hand Guns Stolen

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 2:55 a.m., police responded to the JMJ Firearms located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burglary in progress.

Officers arrived on the scene a few minutes later to find significant damage to the rear of the building with multiple glass display cases broken and a large number of guns missing.

At this time police are not disclosing how many, or what types of firearms were stolen from the business.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K9 to conduct a track and located tire tracks behind the business leading to the Three Notch Trail, and a short time later, deputies located a vehicle that was recovered as evidence and towed from the scene.

A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are currently investigating a burglary at a firearms dealer in Mechanicsville.

JMJ Firearms posted the following on Facebook @ 5:00 a.m., the day of the break in: “CLOSED TODAY, Sorry for any inconvenience”

Updates will be provided when they become available.

