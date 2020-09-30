CARES Act Funding Federal Grant Update

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County heard an update on the CARES Act Funding during their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, MD.

Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer for St. Mary’s County, briefed the Commissioners with a complete CARES Grant expenditures breakdown.

The 9.9M portion of the grant designated to the Health Department includes funding for two capital improvement projects near completion, the Community Corrections Modular and the Health Department’s Lab.

St. Mary’s County Government accepted $9.9 million in CARES Act finding, as well, which is used primarily for Payroll expenses, Facilitate Compliance, Economic Support and Government Function. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Commissioners approved temporary staffing needs due to staff quarantine or need for isolation, and upgrades to technology.

The Next CARES Act briefing before the Commissioners is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2020.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.